SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's not as chilly this morning with temperatures more seasonable. Readings are near 50 under a mainly clear sky. There may be a bit of valley fog that will dissipate after sunrise. (6:40)
Today will be another warm afternoon with temperatures reaching near 80 in the lower valley! We will see lots of sunshine this morning then some high and mid level clouds move in for the afternoon. Dry weather continues with comfortable levels of humidity.
We end the week dry and warm with highs around 80 tomorrow along with mostly sunny skies. Our humidity remains fairly comfortable into the start of the weekend too, but as a warm front lifts north, dew points will climb higher by Sunday. A few more clouds will be around this weekend along with a very low risk for a shower, but overall the weekend weather looks rain-free and summer-like.
It looks as though the summer-like conditions will stick around into the start of next week as well. It now looks as though we stay under a ridge that will keep temperatures near 80 with moderate levels of humidity. We may see a spot shower Monday or Tuesday, but a cold front will likely hold off until late Tuesday or Wednesday. This is when we could finally see some beneficial rains followed by cooler, drier air.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
