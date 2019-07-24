SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will feature a mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 80s. A bit of mugginess will give way to drier conditions as dew points fall into the 50's. This will set us up for a cool, comfortable night! It will be a perfect night to shut off the A.C.s and fans and open up the windows!
High pressure will stay in charge over the next several days. The rest of the week is looking great! It will be sunny and comfortable with daytime highs in the low to mid 80s and nighttime lows in the 50s through Friday.
The nice stretch will likely last into the weekend however as high pressure slips off shore it will become hot with highs near 90 both Saturday and Sunday. It will become rather humid by the end of the weekend too. The next chance for rain will likely not arrive until Tuesday night or Wednesday of next week!
Cape Cod Tornado: EF-1 with estimated winds up to 110 mph. Two touchdowns, South Yarmouth and Harwich. Straight line wind damage from Mashpee to Chatham.
