SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will continue to feature mostly sunny skies and comfortable conditions. Highs will climb into the low to middle 70s, running about 10-15 degrees above normal. (Normal high for October 22nd is 59)
Temperatures will fall into the upper 40's and low to mid 50's tonight; a bit cooler but still above normal for this time of year. Tomorrow won’t be quite as warm, but temperatures will still reach into the upper 60s to near 70, still above normal. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and comfortable air as high pressure continues to dominate our weather.
A strong, but mainly dry cold front will move through New England on Saturday. Ahead of the front, much of the day will feature warm temperatures with highs near 70, for the valley and lower to middle 60s in the hill towns. Scattered to patchy clouds will be around with the front, but little to no rain is expected. Behind the front, cooler air rushes in for Sunday with early morning temps in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 50s with lots of sunshine.
Our weather pattern looks more unsettled and cooler next week with rain chances returning by Monday, lasting off and on through at least Wednesday. A front will likely settle across New England with waves of low pressure riding along the front, bringing rain chances into western Mass.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.