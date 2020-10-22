SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's another mild start with temperatures in the 50's and even lower 60's in a few spots. It's rather muggy too! There is some fog, but it's not as much of an issue as yesterday. Clouds and fog will give way to lots of sunshine today. Temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 70s for most, but dew points will fall as a weak cold front drops through western Mass. this morning.
Temperatures will get a bit cooler tonight with lows dipping into the upper 40s and low 50s thanks to dry air in place, but this is still above normal. Tomorrow won’t be quite as warm, but we will still reach into the upper 60s to near 70, well above normal for late-October. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and comfortable air to end the week as high pressure continues to dominate our weather.
A strong cold front will be moving into New England on Saturday. Ahead of the front, much of the day will feature warm temperatures with highs in the low 70s for the valley and lower to middle 60s in the hill towns. Scattered to patchy clouds will be around with the front, but little to no rain is expected. Behind the front, cooler air rushes in for Sunday with early morning temps in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 50s with lots of sunshine.
Our weather pattern looks more unsettled and cooler next week with rain chances returning by Monday, lasting off and on through at least Wednesday.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
