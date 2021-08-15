SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): It was a beautiful summer afternoon with lots of sunshine, warm temperatures and comfortable levels of humidity. That will stick around for the start of the work week before we turn more humid by the middle of the week.
We will see partly cloudy skies tonight along with some areas of fog possible late. It will be a cool night as lows drop back into the lower 50s.
The cooler and less humid air mass sticks around through Monday. Then, expect an uptick in humidity, temperatures, and storm chances mid to late week as the high pressure system moves off the coast, ushering in a chance in air mass. Unlike last week though, no intense heat! Highs may struggle to reach 90 although it will be very humid once again. While no washouts are expected at this time, there is a chance for some downpours
(1) comment
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
