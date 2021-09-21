SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High pressure has given us another very nice day across western Mass with afternoon temps hitting lower to middle 70s for most. Dew points have been quite comfortable today, but will continue climbing tonight along with increasing clouds.
Skies become mostly cloudy tonight with a chance for showers overnight. Temperatures won’t be nearly as cool as the last two nights with lows around 60.
With high pressure offshore and a strong low and cold front to our west, our wind flow will strengthen out of the south. This will keep us humid, warm and unsettled Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 70s and dew points well into the 60s. Scattered showers will be around off and on and we will keep a healthy south-southeast breeze.
Warm and humid weather continues Thursday as a slow-moving front continues creeping eastward. Humidity should come up a bit more as a warm front swings through New England and we will again see occasional showers and even a stray thunderstorm. A period of heavier rain will come through with the front sometime Friday. There are still some timing issues, but models are coming together on rain ending Friday afternoon or night.
Skies will partially clear a bit Saturday behind a cold front. High pressure at the surface will help keep our weather mainly dry and quiet and temperatures return to near normal. Humidity will lower throughout the day and we should end up very comfortable by Saturday night. An upper level low will move over New England Sunday and Monday, bringing cooler, drier air. We will see mainly dry weather with decent sunshine. Our next shot at showers may be Tuesday with our next front.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
