SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Clouds have lingered much of the day across western Mass, but we are still warm with many maxing out in the middle 80s. Humidity remains on the lower to moderate side compared to earlier this week, so it is feeling much more comfortable.
Tonight, clouds will break up and skies turn mostly clear. Temperatures return to the low 60s for most by sunrise with some in the hill towns hitting upper 50s. Areas of fog are possible, especially in the valley.
We end the week warm with highs returning to the middle 80s. Dew points will again stay in the low 60s, only giving us a slightly humid feel-especially in the morning. We will have a bit more of a breeze out of the northeast and will see a mix of sun and clouds. A spot shower is possible in the afternoon, but it’s a low chance and most will stay dry.
Temperatures continue to lower over the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend with good sunshine and a nice breeze, along with dew points in the 50s. Clouds build Sunday ahead of a storm system to our southwest. Showers are looking possible by late Sunday afternoon and evening that will continue through midday Monday. Rain amounts are still uncertain at this point.
Drier weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure returns. We look to get good sunshine along with seasonably warm afternoons through mid to late week and dew points stay comfortable!
