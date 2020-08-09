SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today will be a day similar to yesterday with sun and clouds as well as the slight chance for a spot shower. The heat and humidity will build in for the start of the work week.
Clouds this morning will give way to a mixture of sun and clouds during the day. High pressure offshore will keep many mainly dry today though there is the slight chance we could see a spot shower or storm pop up with the heating of the day. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s. Under partly cloudy skies tonight lows will fall back into the middle 60s.
As we head into the start of the new work week the heat and humidity will build back in. Temperatures could rise to near 90 on Monday, the lower 90s on Tuesday and back near 90 on Wednesday. If we can hit 90 or better those three days that would be our fourth heatwave of the season. Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase heading into Wednesday and Thursday.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
