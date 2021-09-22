SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Spotty, light showers remain possible this afternoon and evening, but very hit or miss. Despite a ton of clouds today, we got warm with highs reaching around 80 for many! Southerly breezes continue this evening and overnight, keeping us warm and humid for the rest of the day and night.
A few showers are possible overnight with cloudy skies and areas of fog. Lows drop back to the mid 60s for most.
A strong southerly flow remains in place across southern New England thanks to low pressure to our west and high pressure to our east. This set up will give us another warm, humid day Thursday with occasional showers. Most of the day will be rain-free, similar to Wednesday. Southeasterly breezes will be persistent around 10mph with gusts over 20mph at times.
Strong low pressure over the Great Lakes will lift a cold front through our area on Friday. This front has been slow-moving and has the potential to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to western Mass. We have a marginal, or low-end severe risk Friday with damaging wind gusts as the main concern. Friday begins warm, humid and breezy with a line of downpours and storms moving into Berkshire County in the early morning, then making their way east through the afternoon. By Friday evening, the front will be near the coast, allowing us to start drying out.
A stalled front lingers along the coast Saturday morning, keeping patchy clouds around western Mass. This front will be slowly moving offshore and our weather is looking mainly rain-free. A secondary cold front swings through Saturday evening with another shot of dry air for Sunday and Monday. While Sunday and Monday look fall-like, a lot of cold air in the upper levels may allow a few spotty showers to form. Our next shot at showers comes Tuesday-Wednesday with our next front.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
