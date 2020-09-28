SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It feels like summer out there this morning. It's a warm and humid start. Temps are near 70! Remember last week when we saw temperatures in the 20s and 30's? What a difference! It will remain warm and humid today with temperatures nearing 80 this afternoon, along with dew points in the 60's as we remain out ahead of cold front. It will remain mostly cloudy today and tomorrow with just a few spotty showers around, but most of the day it will not be raining so you can leave the umbrellas at home.
It is looking more and more like we will finally see a soaking rain thanks to a slow moving cold front that will push through New England tomorrow night through Wednesday. An area of low pressure will ride along the front, tapping into Atlantic moisture, dumping it across southern New England. There’s still question on the timing of the front, but it’s looking like late Tomorrow night through Wednesday night is when we will see most of our rain. We'll likely pick up 1-3" of rainfall which is exactly what we need.
We turn cooler and drier for Thursday with a return to sunshine. It will feel more like fall! We may see another round of rain or some showers on Friday, as it turns briefly muggy again on Friday. However, the first weekend of October is looking dry and seasonable with highs in the low to mid 60's.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
