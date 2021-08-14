SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): Its the weekend! Today starts with very humid conditions with another quick warm up. Temperatures will reach near 90 with a few showers and storms moving through Between late morning and early afternoon as a cold front moves through. . A marginal or low severe risk is up for areas just east Springfield. (1 on the scale from 1 to 5). The best shot at a strong to severe storm is over Eastern CT, Eastern Mass, and RI. This front will push out our hot, humid air mass and things will begin to dry out late in the day tomorrow.
High pressure builds in from Canada tonight, ushering in a much cooler, drier air mass for Sunday which will certainly be the pick of the weekend. Top 10 summer weather day in my eyes! Lows will fall into the lower 50's by Sunday morning with highs in the lower 80's, but dew points will settle into the 40's and lower 50's. There may be a few high clouds around on Sunday, but it is looking like a beautiful day, relief!
The cooler and less humid air mass sticks around through Tuesday. Then, expect an uptick in humidity, temperatures, and storm chances mid to late week as the high pressure system moves off the coast, ushering in a chance in air mass. Unlike last week though, no intense heat! Highs may struggle to reach 90 although it will be very humid once again.
(1) comment
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.