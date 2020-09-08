SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A ridge of high pressure continues to keep weather warm and summer-like across western Mass today through Thursday. This afternoon, temperatures are in the 80s with a nice breeze, good sunshine and moderate humidity.
Fair skies continue this evening with more clouds expected to return again overnight. Clouds increase and temperatures fall back to the low 60s for most with a muggy feel. Some ground fog is possible, especially in the CT River valley.
Wednesday will be another toasty day with highs returning to the lower and middle 80s. Morning clouds will give way to partly to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon. Dew points hover in the lower to middle 60s again, which will make it feel a bit hot, especially under direct sunlight. A spot shower may occur Wednesday night.
Thursday will be the most humid day of the week ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures should get into the lower to mid 80s under a mostly cloudy sky and dew points max out near 70. Spotty showers are possible in the morning, then a shower or thunderstorm may come through in the afternoon and evening as a front moves through. Most of the wet weather will fall south of the Mass Pike and unfortunately we won’t be seeing much for precip.
High pressure builds in quickly Friday, bringing a good breeze and much drier air. Friday will feel more fall-like with highs in the lower to middle 70s and dew points in the 40s. Saturday will also be a very pleasant weather day with sun and clouds, low humidity and temps in the 70s.
High pressure moves east of New England Sunday, allowing for increasing humidity. Another front will bring cloudy skies and likely showers, which could linger much of the afternoon and evening. Hoping for a soaking for southern New England, which is possible, but not a guarantee yet. We clear out for Monday with dry, seasonably mild air expected for the start of school.
