SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Like yesterday we are starting out with low clouds and patchy fog, but both will give way to partly to mostly cloudy skies today. It will be another warm day with highs returning to the lower and middle 80s. Dew points hover in the lower to middle 60s again. We are not expecting any rain today, but things become unsettled tomorrow.
Humidity spikes tomorrow ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will reach into the 70's to near 80, and dew points max out near 70. Scattered showers are possible in the morning, then a few showers or thunderstorms may come through in the afternoon and evening as a front moves through. Hopefully we can squeeze out at least some beneficial rains.
High pressure builds in quickly Friday, bringing a gusty breeze and much drier air. Friday will feel more fall-like with highs in the lower to middle 70s and dew points in the 40s. Saturday will also be a very pleasant with sun and clouds, low humidity and temps in the 70s.
High pressure moves east of New England Sunday, allowing for increasing humidity. Another front will bring cloudy skies and likely showers, which could linger much of the afternoon and evening. We need a soaking, which is possible, but not a guarantee yet. Either way, Saturday is looking to be the better outdoor day of the weekend. We return to some nice September weather for the start of next week with temperatures in the 70's and dew points in the 40's.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.