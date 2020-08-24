SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The heat and humidity returned over the weekend, and our stretch of summer-like weather will continue into the beginning today and tomorrow. A few showers and storms will be around both days.
We reached into the middle 90's yesterday, and we will make a run at 90 again today. (Record high yesterday at Westover with a temperature of 94. Breaking the old record of 90 set in 1996)
It will remain humid today too, with dew points in the 60's. There's the chance for a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, but a slightly better chance tomorrow as a strong cold front moves through the Northeast. Storms both today and tomorrow have the potential to produce heavy rain and strong gusty winds. Storms look to be isolated both days, but there's a better chance of severe weather tomorrow as the cold front barrels through. The damaging wind threat is high with any storms tomorrow.
The Storm Prediction Center places the Northeast under a "Slight" Risk for severe weather tomorrow. (2 on the risk scale of 1 to 5)
Behind the front it will turn much cooler and drier with temperatures back into the 70's for highs. There may be a few more showers on Thursday with a clipper system sliding through the Northeast.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
