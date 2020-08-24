SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The heat and humidity returned over the weekend, and our stretch of summer-like weather will continue through tomorrow afternoon.
We reached into the middle 90's yesterday, and we will make a run at 90 again this afternoon. (Record high yesterday at Westover with a temperature of 94. Breaking the old record of 90 set in 1996)
Clouds will give way to some sunshine this afternoon while a few widely scattered storms develop. A storm or two could be on the strong to severe side with gusty winds and heavy rain. The biggest threat with storms today will be the potential for flash flooding as storms will be slow to move.
The Storm Prediction Center places western Mass. under a "Marginal" Risk for severe weather today. (1 on the risk scale from 1 to 5)
More storms will move through tomorrow as a cold front barrels through. The biggest threat tomorrow will be strong, straight-line winds with a line of storms moving through around midday. Behind the front cooler, drier air will rush in on gusty Northwesterly winds. Temperatures and dew points will crash into the 50's tomorrow night.
The Storm Prediction Center places western Mas. under a "Slight" Risk for severe weather tomorrow. (2 on the risk scale from 1 to 5)
Wednesday will feel a bit like fall. We'll see plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the 70's and dew points in the 40's. It will be rather windy as well.
There may be a few more showers on Thursday with a clipper system sliding through the Northeast. It will be warm and a bit more humid by the end of the week.
