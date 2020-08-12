SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High pressure to our north begins building into New England tonight with some slightly less humid air. Temperatures should fall into the lower to middle 60s with a few upper 50s throughout Franklin and Berkshire Counties. Skies remain partly cloudy overnight with some spotty valley fog.
Thursday will be similar to today, but with more clouds expected. Temperatures return to the middle and upper 80s, but dew points will be lower, keeping us from another heat advisory.
Friday is looking like a mainly dry and warm day with most hitting middle 80s in the afternoon. Dew points linger in the lower 60s thanks to the slow moving cold front lingering south of Long Island. However, as high pressure continues building into New England, we should feel much less muggy by Saturday.
Our weekend begins very pleasant with low 80s and sunshine Saturday, then more clouds drift in Sunday as an easterly breeze develops. Temperatures stay near normal with low 80s expected again Sunday afternoon.
Our next chance for rain begins Sunday evening with scattered showers. Shower chances continue through midday Monday with a passing cold front. We look fairly humid Sunday evening through Monday evening, then a second front coming through Tuesday will kick that humidity back out, allowing for more comfortable, dry weather midweek.
