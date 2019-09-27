SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cool mainly clear start this morning with some patchy dense fog here and there but we have a beautiful day on tap, with very dry air in place, sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 70s in the valley. Our weather stays dry and pleasant, but cool for high school football tonight.
Our weekend begins warmer with highs climbing into the low 80s tomorrow ahead of our next cold front. High pressure off to our east will bring in a strong southwesterly flow, which will help bring dew points up a bit tomorrow afternoon and evening. A few showers are possible tomorrow night with the passing front, but we won’t see much. Our weather turns cool and more seasonable Sunday and Monday with highs in the low to mid 70's. The month will end with more beautiful weather!
October will come in summer-like! An approaching warm front will bring some clouds and a few showers Tuesday morning as we turn muggy and warmer Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, until a cold front comes through on Thursday. Wednesday could be quite warm with temps rising into the 80s, then we turn much cool Thursday as showers return.
