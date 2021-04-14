SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today is shaping up to be a beautiful day, the pick of the week in fact, with temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 60s. A few towns my nip 70 yet again! Wind will stay light with breezes out of the south and east around 5 to 10 mph. We will see a mix of sun and clouds and mainly dry weather, however there is a low risk for a pop up shower late in the day.
However, get ready for big changes! Our next storm system will impact all of New England tomorrow and Friday with rain, wind and even snow! In fact, A A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the hills and Berkshire County from Thursday 8PM until Friday night. This is where several inches of snow is possible!
It takes a lot to bring accumulating snow in mid-April, but it happens and it's looking likely that it will happen for western Mass, especially the hilltowns. An upper low will be moving into New York tomorrow, bringing in clouds, rain and much colder temperatures. At the surface, low pressure develops off the NJ coast and slowly moves to the southern New England coast during the day. Tomorrow looks like a good soaking with about an 1" of rain possible.
As the coastal low strengthens and we get more upper level energy, the breeze kicks in and rain changes to snow in the hill towns Thursday night. Even the valley we could see a change to snow for a time overnight. Snow accumulation is most likely in the hills though and with a likely heavy, wet snow to fall, scattered power outages are a concern. If the valley gets any accumulation, it would be mainly on grassy surfaces and would be on the lower side.
Snow Forecast: Hilltowns over 1,000 feet 6"+ of snow. Hilltowns 500-1,000 feet 3-6". The valley 0-3" mainly on grassy surfaces.
Rain and snow change back to rain Friday morning in the valley, but wet snow or a mix continues in the hills and Berkshires. Temperatures hover in the 30s to near 40 with gusty breezes. Wet weather gradually lightens and becomes more scattered throughout the day and tapers off Friday night into Saturday morning.
The weekend looks more seasonable with lingering clouds and highs in the lower 50s Saturday. More sun Sunday should get us into the upper 50s and by Monday highs are in the low 60s again.
