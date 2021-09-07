SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
Seasonable and comfortable today across western Mass! A top 10-weather day with patchy clouds clearing out this evening and temperatures cooling quickly.
Skies begin clear tonight, then a few clouds roll in closer to sunrise with a passing warm front. Humidity will climb a bit this evening and overnight with more of a muggy feel in the morning Wednesday. Temperatures drop to the middle and upper 50s.
Wednesday will be a warmer and more humid day as we are ahead of a strong cold front most of the day. Turning breeze with southerly wind gusting to 20-30mph in the afternoon and highs climb into the low 80s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.
A strong and dynamic storm system will bring a period of rain and thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Wednesday evening, a strong cold front will be moving across New York State with heavy rain and storms. Rain and storms approach western Mass after 8pm with potentially heavy rain and imbedded thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe with damaging wind gusts and even an isolated tornado-though that threat is mainly to our west. If the front slows, a risk for isolated flash flooding will increase.
By Thursday morning, heavy rain will be to our east, but showers may linger over western Mass. We won’t see a washout, but it will be fairly cloudy, milder and muggy.
High pressure at the surface and an upper level trough build in Friday and Saturday with cooler, refreshing air and good sunshine. Humidity creeps up a bit Sunday, but dry weather looks to last through the weekend. A few showers are possible Monday with a front.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.