SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will remain warm and humid, but there will be some isolated storms around this afternoon. A storm or two could be strong to severe with damaging wind, lightning and flooding rains being the biggest threats.
Western Mass remains under a "Marginal" risk for severe weather, (1 on the scale of 5)
Temperatures will reach near 90 again this afternoon as we go for the sixth 90+ degree day in a row! Today is more humid though with dew points in the 60's. It's
Any showers and storms will end this evening, but some clouds will linger with dew points and temps holding in the 60's. Morning clouds will give way to a decent amount of sunshine tomorrow as drier air works in during the afternoon. Temperatures will yet again climb into the upper 80's to near 90, but with less humidity.
Things turn more humid and a bit unsettled on Sunday with a front bringing a few showers and storms later in the day.
Tropical Storm Isaias is spinning toward The Dominican Republic, and will move over the Island later today. It's forecast to turn more north and head towards Florida, approaching the state as a Tropical Storm over the weekend. It will likely move parallel to Florida as it gets turned up the coast and may affect our weather by Monday night or Tuesday of next week. Certainly something to watch over the coming days. The biggest threat for us would be heavy rain.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
