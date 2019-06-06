SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --It's a warm and muggy start this morning. Temperatures and dew points are in the 60's. It feels like summer out there. Showers are coming to an end. A cold front will move through this afternoon with an additional isolate shower then drier air will work in later this afternoon with lowering humidity and clearing skies. By the evening, conditions are looking nice. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80's today then fall to near 50 by tomorrow morning.
We go into a stretch of dry, sunny days tomorrow through Sunday as high pressure builds into the Northeast. Light winds are expected along with abundant sunshine tomorrow and Saturday with highs around 80. At night, we cool off nicely and temps should dip into the low 50s. By Sunday, some high, thin clouds will be building, but it will still be a beautiful day with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
Clouds build Monday ahead of our next system. Most of the day is looking dry, but increasingly humid and cloudy. Showers should hold off until the end of the day. Periods of rain looking likely Monday night through Tuesday evening. It will be mild and muggy with the potential for heavy downpours. Rain ends Tuesday night and drier, more pleasant weather returns Wednesday.
