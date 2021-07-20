SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We'll see sunshine through smoky skies this afternoon, with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80's. (Smoke from fires in western Canada catching a ride on the Jetstream)
This afternoon will remain muggy too with dew points into the 60's. Thunderstorms will stay to our west today, across New York state, but will slid into western Mass. tonight between 9pm-1am . Storms will weaken as they out run the cold front providing the lift however we still may get hit with a good storm, especially across Berkshire County and hills.
Showers and thunder will end overnight. It will remain mostly cloudy and humid with patchy fog.
The cold front moves through western Mass tomorrow with scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon, 12pm to 7pm. Storms have the potential to be strong to severe with more flooding possible. We may be placed under another a flood watch depending on how things evolve. Tomorrow's storms have the potential to produce damaging winds, large hail and frequent lightning as well.
Behind the front, finally we get a break from the humidity and rain. Thursday has the potential to be one of the nicer day's this month with highs near 80, dew points in the 50's with quite a bit of sunshine. The nice weather sticks around through the start of the weekend before showers and storm chances go back up on Sunday. Highs Friday and Saturday look to top off near 80 as well with dew points in the 50's.
It turns more humid with shower and storm chances going up on Sunday.
