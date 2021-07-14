SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Clouds will break apart giving way to some sunshine this afternoon as a warm front slowly moves through. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s as it remains humid. Upper level energy will move across our area later this afternoon, which will instigate scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may become severe with torrential rain and damaging wind gusts. The chance for showers and storms will be greatest from about 3-10pm as the move in from Berkshire County then slide east and weaken after dark.
The Storm Predication Center places western Mass under a "Slight" risk for severe weather today, 2 on the scale of 1 to 5 for severe weather. With the threat of severe storms, today is a First Warning Weather Day.
Showers and storms will end with partial clearing overnight. It will mild and muggy with lows in the 60's. There may be some patchy fog as well.
Tomorrow still looks like the pick of the week with sun and clouds and a very low risk for any rain. It will be a hot, humid day with highs approaching 90. A ridge of high pressure over the mid-Atlantic will keep us hot and humid again Friday with highs nearing 90 again. A cold front lingering to our northwest will inch closer Friday, possibly bringing some showers and storms toward the end of the day.
The weekend weather trend isn’t looking great. Thanks to a slow-moving cold front and upper level trough shower and storm chances go back up. We remain humid with temperatures into the 80's on Saturday, but cooler with more clouds on Sunday, with highs in the upper 70's.
