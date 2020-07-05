SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The warm temperatures we enjoyed over the weekend will stick around for the start of the work week before it begins to turn more humid mid-week with temperatures approaching 90 degrees.
We will see skies become partly cloudy tonight. It will be another mild night with lows falling back into the middle 60s. Plenty of sunshine is on the way for Monday with just the slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs top out in the lower to middle 80s. Tuesday will feature a few more clouds and still the slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Highs once again rise into the lower and middle 80s.
By mid-week, a warm front moves north, allowing for more heat and humidity. Hot, humid and stormy weather back Wednesday to Friday with temperatures once again approaching 90 degrees. If we can hit 90 degrees or better those three days in a row that would mark our second heat wave of the season. Rain chances could continue into next weekend.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
