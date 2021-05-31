SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Wet weather and cold air are just about done here in New England.
Not a very pleasant Memorial Day weekend weather-wise. We broke two cold-high temp records and picked up 2-5” of rain since Friday! The good news is we will be seeing a dramatic change beginning tomorrow.
Clouds start to break up this evening and skies may become clear for a few hours before clouds move back in overnight. Temperatures today managed to reach upper 50s, so we did not get to 3 record-cold days in a row (broke cold high temp records both Saturday & Sunday).
Tonight, skies will be clear early, then eventually become partly to mostly cloudy by sunrise. Temperatures return to the 40s with light to calm wind and some patchy fog.
High pressure builds Tuesday, bringing back some sunshine, dry weather and warmer temperatures. After 3 days below 60, we will see high temps get into the 70s Tuesday afternoon. Patchy clouds will mix with some sun and humidity remains comfortable-for now.
Unsettled weather returns Wednesday to Friday with increasing chances for showers as well as humidity. A strengthening flow out of the southwest will bring dew points back into the 60s through the end of the week, peaking Friday with a tropical feel. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible Wednesday evening, after a warm day. Low pressure approaches Thursday and Friday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Neither day is looking like a washout, but it will be humid and unsettled. Temperatures remain in the 70s and we stay muggy.
An upper level ridge builds in this weekend, bringing in more heat, along with continued humidity. Right now, the weekend is looking mainly dry, though that could change with the soupy environment and an upper level system moving through. Low chances for pop up storms will likely come into play. Temperatures get into the middle and upper 80s Saturday and Sunday and may hit 90s Monday!
