SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are starting out with some areas of fog, low clouds and drizzle this morning. We should see some sun later this morning before a cold front brings the chance for showers late this afternoon.
Today will be a warmer day with highs climbing into the middle 70s with the help of a gusty southwest breeze. We should see some breaks of sun early in the day, but as a cold front approaches in the afternoon, more clouds and the risk for showers returns. Showers should be scattered to spotty-meaning not everyone will get hit with wet weather.
Behind the cold front, high pressure will build to our north and a northwest breeze will usher in a drier, cooler air mass for Friday. Temperatures should stay in the 60s Friday with a light breeze and abundant sunshine. Temps could take a big dip Friday night with dry air and clear skies in place-a few upper 30s look possible. After a chilly start Saturday, we will see another dry, sunny day with seasonable temps.
A ridge of high pressure builds into the Mid-Atlantic over the weekend, ushering in warmer, more humid air to the eastern US. We will feel it Sunday as highs climb close to 80 degrees! A backdoor cold front will push southward Sunday night with more clouds and we will cool back to the upper 60s and low 70s Monday with low clouds and an easterly breeze. This front comes back north as a warm front Tuesday, allowing the warmer, humid air mass to return to western Mass through mid-week.
Today: Warm, a bit humid, breezy. Late day showers. Highs: 72-76
Tonight: Evening showers. Clearing skies late. Lows: 46-50
Tomorrow: Sunny, cool & dry. Highs: 61-65
