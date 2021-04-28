SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)- A round of showers and thunderstorms moved through last night, but now the sun is out and we are in for a nice day. However, later today another round of showers and storms will move in, likely around dinner time.
Temperatures will warm into the 70s to near 80 this afternoon across western Mass. There will be a wide temperature spread across southern New England with a front draped across the area. Western Mass. will be on the warm side of the front while coastal areas stay much cooler.
Energy will ride along the front this afternoon, bringing a batch of showers and thunderstorms. Timing looks to be from about 6pm to 9pm and we may see some brief downpours and gusty winds. Severe storms are not expected at this time but a few storms may be on the stronger side especially if temperatures spike to near 80.
The front will move back south as a cold front tomorrow and another wave of low pressure will bring rainfall in the afternoon. Showers may only be spotty in the morning, then a steadier rain is looking likely for the afternoon. Temperatures cool a bit, with highs back to the 60s.
A cold front will swing through Thursday night into Friday morning drying us out with a return to some sunshine. There still may be a spot shower in the afternoon, but the bulk of Friday will be dry, just windy and cool.
A second cold front will move through Friday night with gusty winds and chilly temperatures. We may see a few rain showers in the valley and even some wet snow in the hills, welcome to May!
So the weekend begins blustery and cooler with highs in the 50s to near 60 Saturday. Temperatures rebound Sunday with highs reaching near 70 with lots of sunshine. There may be a spot shower Sunday afternoon, but most stay dry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.