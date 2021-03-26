SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's going to be a windy, warm and unsettled end to the work week with some showers and perhaps even a thunderstorm possible today, especially this morning. Saturday is the pick of the weekend as rain moves in for Sunday.
Temperatures are starting out in the 50s this morning and with some breaks of sun, may return to around 70 in the afternoon! Strong low pressure will be passing to our west during the day, bringing a chance for heavy showers and even some thunder in the morning. The afternoon is looking less rainy, but an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible. Parts of western Mass are under a marginal severe risk, so if a storm does develop, it may bring some strong to damaging wind gusts. Even without storms it will be a windy day thanks to a strong jet stream overhead and south to westerly wind will pick up to 10-20mph with higher gusts.
A Wind Advisory is in effect from Noon today to 5AM Saturday for all of western Mass for wind gusts to 45-55mph.
A cold front will pass through in the evening with little fanfare. Skies become mostly sunny Saturday with a cooler, but seasonably mild day on tap as highs hit middle to upper 50s. Expect a cool breeze out of the west-northwest with gusts to 20mph at times. Clouds gradually increase Saturday night ahead of our next storm system and Sunday is looking like more of a washout.
Low pressure approaches from the west Sunday, bringing showers by the late morning and early afternoon. A soaking rain is likely with a half inch or more possible. Wind ramps up again behind this storm and more wind advisories could be issued Monday. Temperatures start chilly next week, but we return to near 60 by midweek.
