SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Patchy clouds are around this afternoon with a sprinkle or brief, light shower. However, our relative humidity in western Mass is quite low, so most of the rain is evaporating before hitting the ground.
Clouds gradually diminish this evening and tonight with temperatures falling into the 50s before midnight. By sunrise Saturday, temperatures likely return to the upper 30s to mid 40s with a clear sky overhead.
Warm temperatures will continue this weekend with highs Saturday climbing into the middle and upper 70s in the valley! Breezes remain light and like the last several days, we will start sunny, then clouds build in the afternoon. It looks mainly dry with showers seeming to miss our area. Saturday evening looks lovely and we won’t be as chilly overnight.
Chances for afternoon showers increases Sunday and Monday. We will see a bit more cloud cover Sunday, but the morning will be dry. Showers pop up in the afternoon as the day heats up and some upper level atmospheric energy sweeps through. As a cold pool builds high up in the atmosphere, some stronger showers could produce small hail, gusty breezes and even some thunder. Nothing severe is expected.
A few showers could pop up again Monday afternoon and evening, then drier weather is expected through mid-week. Temperatures overall remain quite warm with highs in the mid 70s Sunday and Monday. As an upper level ridge builds, we could see highs hit the 80s Tuesday to Thursday! A backdoor cold front may impact our area late in the week with some showers and storms, then some cooler temps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.