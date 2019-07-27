SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While we will see plenty of sunshine this weekend it is also going to turn more humid as dew points climb into the 60s.
The higher humidity values and a fair amount of sunshine may be enough to kick off a few isolated showers today with a better chance of seeing some scattered showers and thunderstorms later Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.
Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s and low 90s into the weekend and beginning of next week. In fact, it's possible that Springfield hits its third heatwave of 2019. Thus far, there have been ten 90°+ days for the month, with three (maybe four) more possible. July will likely go down as the hottest July on record for western Mass.
The next chance for widespread rain or storms will likely not arrive until the middle of next week as a cold front moves through the Northeast. The timing is still uncertain but probably not until late Wednesday or Thursday.
