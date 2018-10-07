SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a day that felt like fall yesterday today is going to feel a bit more like summer. Cooler air returns tomorrow before the warmer and humid conditions return mid-week.
We can expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures topping out in the middle and upper 70s this afternoon. It will also feel more humid as dew points climb into the middle 60s. An approaching cold front will bring the chance for a few sprinkles or light showers this afternoon. A shower or sprinkle is possible tonight, otherwise we will see mostly cloudy skies with lows dropping back into the upper 50s.
The cold front will linger just to our south Monday and high pressure to our north will bring in a northeasterly breeze-which will produce a good amount of low clouds and cause cooler temps. There once again will be the chance for a spot sprinkle or shower on Monday. However, in the upper levels, a ridge remains in control, so once the front moves back to the north Tuesday, our temps will go back up. Warm and humid weather is back starting on Tuesday.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, warmer, more humid. Chance PM sprinkle/shower. Highs: 74-78
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a spot shower possible. Lows: 54-58
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A spot shower possible. Highs: 59-63
