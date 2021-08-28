SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a mostly cloudy start to the weekend the skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight with the chance for a few showers. Lows tonight will fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Sunday will be warmer as wind shifts more southeasterly, but we will still see a good deal of clouds. Humidity looks to rise again Sunday afternoon and evening with an approaching warm front. A few showers are possible Sunday night into Monday morning as the front moves by, then a cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms later Monday. Expect a warmer, very humid start to the week.
Another shot of dry air returns Tuesday behind a departing cold front. Temperatures should linger in the low 80s with some sun. Ida, now a hurricane, will be making landfall on the Louisiana coast as a potential category 4 storm Sunday. This storm will cause devastation throughout Louisiana unfortunately, on the 16th anniversary of Katrina...Remnants of the storm will move toward the mid-Atlantic next week. A trough building into New England will likely suppress most of the rain from Ida to the south, but that isn’t a lock yet. Showers are possible Wednesday into Thursday, then we turn mild and dry by the end of the week.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
