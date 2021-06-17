SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After starting in the mid-40s this morning, we are back to near 80 across the Pioneer Valley! Another beautiful day with sunny skies, light northwesterly breezes and dry air.
We cool in a hurry again tonight thanks to high pressure nearby and with clear skies and calm wind, temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 40s.
High pressure moves to the Carolina coast Friday, changing wind from northwest to southwest over New England. This southwesterly flow will bring in warmer temperatures with highs hitting mid 80s for much of the valley. We keep our comfortable air mass through most of the day with a slight uptick in humidity Friday night. Clouds will also be increasing through the afternoon ahead of an approaching warm front.
Temperatures on the rise as we begin the weekend! Highs on Juneteenth should hit mid 80s at least with higher humidity. As a warm front passes late Friday night, a shower or two is possible. Most of Saturday we sit ahead of a cold front, so it will be partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening, with some storms potentially becoming severe. Timing of the storms is still tricky at this point and will determine our severe threat. Stay tuned for forecast updates.
A drier, but very warm air mass will be in place for Father’s Day with highs in the 80s across western Mass. We will see good sunshine thanks to weak high pressure. Temperatures get hotter Monday with highs climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s thanks to a building ridge in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Expect dew points to climb as well, making it feel very hot!
Our next chance at rain will come Tuesday. We are looking warm and quite humid ahead of a cold front. Low pressure with tropical moisture will move from the Gulf coast to the mid-Atlantic and our front may tap into some of this moisture, bringing us a shot at some heavy rain. The cold front will sweep all of that out Tuesday night, then we go back to dry, seasonable weather mid-week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.