SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a few showers moving through around mid afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70's with dew points creeping up a bit as well. Skies will clear this evening as drier air moves back in as a Northwesterly flow takes over.
Storm chances this afternoon look greatest across from New York City and points south. This is where the bulk of the severe activity will set up.
We will see clearing overnight and sunshine for tomorrow with high pressure in charge. It will be a warm day with highs climbing into the middle 80s, but dew points stay in the 50s, which will keep things comfortable; a nice breeze will help too.
Temperatures may get even warmer Friday with highs reaching into the upper 80s for many. Humidity will increase throughout the day too as a cold front nears and a southwesterly flow increases.
Friday evening will be warm and very muggy with a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. A cold front will finally come across western Mass sometime Saturday. There is a risk of severe thunderstorms across southern New England-something to watch.
We dry out Saturday night and turn cooler and dry Sunday with highs back to the 70s. Sunday will be much cooler and drier. The day looks nice, but there's a chance for an isolated afternoon shower as some energy moves through the atmosphere, behind our cold front.
The start of next week looks to be dry and comfortable with seasonable temperatures and low levels of humidity.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
