SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw lots of sunshine to start the weekend but it was a bit breezy. Temperatures will get warmer to close out the weekend but it will not be as bright tomorrow and there will be the chance for an afternoon shower.
Some clouds roll in tonight and a sprinkle or spot shower is possible. Breezes continue overnight with lows back to the 30s and low 40s. Sunday is looking warmer with highs getting into the 70s thanks to a mix of sun and clouds and more of a southwesterly breeze. A spot shower is possible in the afternoon and evening but most look to remain dry.
The first week of May is looking unsettled with a few shower chances. Weak low pressure will keep skies cloudy Monday and bring a chance for showers by the evening through Tuesday morning. Both days are looking seasonably mild with a shot at 70s Tuesday with some clearing in the afternoon. A better chance for showers arrives Wednesday, then we look cooler through the end of the week.
