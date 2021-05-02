SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw lots of sunshine to start the weekend but it was a bit breezy. Temperatures will get warmer to close out the weekend but it will not be as bright today and there will be the chance for an afternoon or evening shower.
Additionally, light passing showers rolled through in the overnight. Winds have gone calm and overnight lows will settle mostly in the low-mid 40s with some upper 30s possible in higher terrain. Sunday is looking warmer with highs getting into the low 70s in the valley to start thanks to a mix of sun and clouds and more of a southwesterly breeze.
A spot shower is possible in the afternoon and evening but most look to remain dry. Rain amounts look to be a couple hundredths to maybe a tenth of an inch locally for today. Possibilities for heavier rain or perhaps even a rumble of thunder look to remain mostly to our south, if at all.
The first week of May is looking unsettled with shower chances virtually each day. Weak low pressure will keep skies cloudy Monday and bring a chance for showers by the evening through Tuesday morning. Both days are looking seasonably mild with a shot at low 70s and some periods of dry, but cloudy weather. A better chance for widespread showers arrives Wednesday, then we trend a bit cooler but closer to seasonable through the end of the week.
Thursday, weak high pressure builds and keeps us dry briefly -- may turn out to be the pick of the week with daytime highs in the middle 60s and mostly sunny skies. We do turn a bit breezy again on Wednesday and Thursday, and we'll also be closely watching the potential for a coastal storm that may impact the region on Friday into Saturday.
