SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gusty wind will continue to lighten up this evening and tonight. Patchy clouds will also diminish as the night wears on and high pressure building in from the west will keep our weather dry and refreshing. Expect cooler temperatures tonight with lows reaching middle to upper 40s by sunrise.
We kick off the holiday weekend on a bright note with abundant sunshine for Saturday morning. High pressure continues moving to our south and will help keep most of the day dry and warm with highs hitting middle 70s for most. A sea breeze will keep the beaches a bit cooler with highs there in the 60s. Clouds increase in the afternoon and evening and showers will be on the way for Saturday night.
A few showers may move in before sunset-it will be close. Most of the rain expected will come through at night through early Sunday morning with many picking up a few tenths of an inch. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well.
Showers should be gone by Sunday morning and we go back to a mostly sunny sky by Noon. It will be a warmer day with highs in the lower to middle 80s for western Mass! A weak cold front looks to come through Sunday evening and a few isolated thunderstorms could flare up. So far, chances for wet weather are low, but its something to keep an eye on. The front moves east and high pressure builds to our north for Memorial Day. Expect a dry, sunny Monday with low humidity and highs around 80-perfection!
Showers return along with cooler temperatures as everyone heads back to work and school Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday look warm, more humid and unsettled. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are more likely Thursday as a cold front moves through. Sunshine and 70s are back to end the week.
