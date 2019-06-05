SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While we are starting out with lots of clouds we should see breaks of sun as the day goes on. Showers and thunderstorms will move through the region tonight.
We are starting out with cloudy skies this morning and there is the slight risk for a light shower. Most of the day looks rain-free, but mostly cloudy to partly sunny. We will be on the south side of a warm front, so expect more of a summer-like day with highs nearing 80. Humidity will be on the rise throughout the day as well as dew points slowly climb toward the 60s. Low pressure will approach Wednesday evening, bringing a period of rain.
Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely Wednesday night through Thursday morning. At this time severe weather is not expected, but some downpours are possible with up to a half inch of rain. A cold front will linger over southern New England Thursday, keeping the day unsettled with continued shower chances. The day won’t be a washout, but showers are possible into the early afternoon. We should start to see some sun in the late afternoon. It will be warm and humid with highs around 80 and dew points in the 60s.
Drier air moves in Thursday night as Canadian high pressure builds in from our west. Low humidity and sunshine are on tap for Friday with highs in the middle to upper 70s, then temps may hit 80 both Saturday and Sunday with continued pleasant weather. Overnight temps get cool with lows around 50 over the weekend.
Clouds return Monday and Tuesday, bringing temperatures back to the 70s. Most of Monday looks dry, but scattered showers and a few thunderstorms may return for Monday night and Tuesday.
