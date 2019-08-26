SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Another beautiful day across western Mass with sunshine and 70s! Tonight remains mostly clear and quiet with wind becoming light to calm as high pressure moves overhead. Temperatures overnight return to the middle and upper 40s for many.
Tuesday will begin cool and dry with good sunshine. Skies turn partly cloudy and even partly sunny later in the day as high pressure moves offshore and wind turns out of the southwest. It will be a slightly warmer afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 70s.
Our southerly wind flow strengthens going into Wednesday, which will bring in a warmer, more humid air mass. Dew points return to the 60s Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Partly sunny skies are likely Wednesday and an approaching cold front will bring a chance for showers Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. A wave of low pressure will also be moving by off the coast, which will keep rip current risks high along the eastern beaches. This low could also enhance some rainfall along the shore.
Any wet weather should exit early Thursday and behind the front, dew points will lower. We feel more comfortable by Thursday afternoon, but still warm with highs in the lower 80s. Sunshine returns Friday and temperatures max out in the middle 80s. Another front will move through Friday night, but its looking mainly dry.
A shot of cooler, drier air rolls in Saturday behind a departing cold front. High temperatures return t0 around 80 and dew points may hit 40s again. Our next round of fronts are possible late Sunday into Monday, which will bring back more clouds, higher humidity and rain chances. For now, Sunday looks dry and pleasant with showers holding off until Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.