SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - High pressure remains overhead again this evening, which will give us another night of clear skies, calm wind and chilly temperatures. We shouldn’t get quite as cool tonight, but upper 30s to low 40s are looking likely again across western Mass. Isolated frost can’t be totally ruled out in the coolest locations.
Friday will begin sunny once again with another fast warm up. Temperatures get warmer with highs reaching the middle to upper 70s with some around 80 mid-afternoon in the lower valley. We will continue to trend warmer over the next few days, but Friday night will still be cool with clear skies and lows in the low 50s.
Weekend temperatures look warm as a ridge of high pressure builds into New England. Highs both Saturday and Sunday climb into the lower and middle 80s under a mainly sunny sky. If you’re beach bound, high surf and dangerous rip current threats continue from the departing hurricane Humberto. Temperatures will be cooler at the Cape with highs in the 70s likely.
Humidity over the weekend won’t be terrible, but with dew points around 60, it will feel a bit muggy-especially at night and in the morning. Dew points climb a bit more on Monday ahead of an approaching cold front and clouds will increase throughout the day. Shower chances finally return Monday evening and night as the front moves through! Pleasant, seasonable weather returns behind the front for Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by another shower chance Thursday and warmer temperatures to end the week.
