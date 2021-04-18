SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today was defiantly an improvement form yesterday's weather with more sun, warmer temps, and less sprinkles/showers although a few can be expect later this evening As that storm system finally departs, a weak ridge of high pressure will build that keeps us mainly dry and quiet for the next few days.
That said, the latest model guidance suggest after a fantastic start to the week with sun and 60s but by Monday afternoon, there could be a passing downpour or even a thunderstorm, between about 3-7 PM. Usually, this would bring in cooler temps for the next day but that's not the case this time. Without a doubt, the pick of the week will be Tuesday. Although it will be a bit breezy, highs will be around 70 with lots of sun!
The next chance for any meaningful precipitation comes Wednesday Afternoon. A cold front looks to swing through with likely widespread showers and perhaps even the possibility of a rumble of thunder. Timing looks to be Wednesday afternoon and evening, then as colder air rushes in during the overnight hours behind the cold front, some high elevation snow showers *may* be seen. We stay chilly and windy Thursday and then temperatures look to slowly return to normal for the weekend.
For now, Friday and Saturday look to be mostly dry and mostly sunny. Saturday will definitely be the pick of the weekend as of now as a storm system looks to potentially bring heavy rain and gusty winds during the day on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.