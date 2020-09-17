SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's not as cool this morning with temperatures in the 50's, and today will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 70's. It will be a bit muggy as well with dew points creeping to near 60.
We'll see a bit of sun the first half of today, but expect skies to become overcast later this afternoon as a cold front will approaches this evening, but there’s little to no rain coming with it. We only have a slight risk for sprinkles or a shower this evening then again tomorrow morning.
A strong cold front will be exiting southern New England tomorrow, bringing a big drop in temperatures with it. Tomorrow looks to start mostly cloudy with sunshine developing in the afternoon. Highs only make it into the lower to middle 60s with a gusty breeze out of the west-northwest. There’s a risk for a lingering shower in the morning, but any rain we see would be very light.
Unseasonably cool air moves over the Northeast tomorrow through the weekend. Surface high pressure and an upper level trough (dip in the jet stream) will keep us very dry with daytime temps maxing out in the 60s. At night, 30s are looking likely both Saturday and Sunday mornings, leading to a widespread frost potential.
In the Atlantic, hurricane Teddy will need to be watched. While it looks to remain off the coast, it may get close enough to bring in clouds for western Mass and a gusty breeze along about Tuesday of next week.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.