SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A warm front has moved through the area leading to a warm and breezy start! Temperatures are near 60 and highs will climb to near 70 this afternoon as it feels rather muggy too. (Dew Points: 55-60)
Today will remain mostly cloudy with a possible shower throughout the day-however, much of the day will stay dry. Expect a breezy day with south winds gusting to 30 mph at times. Showers become more likely by tonight as low pressure and a cold front near New England. Temperatures will stay mainly in the 60's tonight with that muggy feel.
A Flood Watch has been issued for all of western Mass from late Friday night to Saturday night...
Low pressure will slowly lift north into Ohio and New York tomorrow. Very high moisture levels are expected up and down the East Coast with a direct tap into the tropics. Rain will persist from Friday night through early Sunday morning with 1-2+ inches likely for western Mass. Flooding on the CT River as well as urban and poor drainage area flooding is looking likely and Watches should be issued within a day. Gusty south winds will stick around tomorrow as well.
Click here to monitor river & streams
Heavy rain slides east of our area by Easter morning, but showers may linger for a time. Clouds hang tough with some possible breaks of sun later in the day and highs hold in the 60s. Overall Easter is looking much nice and will be the pick of the weekend.
Another wave of low pressure will push more clouds and showers our way for Monday keeping things unsettled. A cold front will push through late Tuesday or Wednesday helping to dry us out for the middle of the week.
