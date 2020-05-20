SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - High pressure gave us a beautiful day across western Mass and will allow for another cool night tonight. With clear skies overhead, dry air in place and a light to calm wind overnight, temps should fall into the middle and upper 30s. At this point, only patchy, light frost is expected in the coldest spots, so not widespread enough for an Advisory. However, if you are concerned about plants, go ahead and bring them in or cover them up to be safe.
Dry, sunny weather continues Thursday with a quick jump in temperatures in the morning. Afternoon highs get into the mid-70s for many with a light south-southwesterly breeze. Thursday night will be milder and we climb into the lower 80s to end the week!
Low pressure over the Southeast will move to the Mid-Atlantic coast by Friday. Rain remains to our south, but as the low moves offshore, more clouds will move in Friday night and Saturday. There is a risk for some rain showers Saturday, especially south of the Mass Pike. We wouldn’t see much rain, if any, but a cooler northeast breeze will bring highs back to the lower and middle 70s.
Sunshine returns Sunday as high pressure builds to our northeast. Easterly breezes continue, but stay light. Highs again get into the low 70s in western Mass, but the eastern shore will stay much cooler. We are cool and dry Sunday night and seasonable Memorial Day with the valley approaching 75 under a mix of sun and clouds. Upper level ridging will warm temps back to around 80 Tuesday and Wednesday.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
