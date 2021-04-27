SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)- After a cloudy and chilly start, we ended up with a pretty nice day here in western Mass! Temperatures this afternoon have risen into the 60s and even around 70 for some. Skies remain fair this evening with clouds increasing tonight as an upper level disturbance moves into the Northeast.
Cloudy skies overnight with a chance for a few showers and even a weak thunderstorm through sunrise. Temperatures won’t be as cold with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
A warm front will be the main player in our weather Wednesday and where it ends up will determine how warm everyone gets. Right now, the front may end up across western Mass, keeping folks in Franklin and northern Berkshire County in the upper 60s to low 70s and everyone south in the upper 70s to near 80!
A wave of low pressure will approach in the afternoon, bringing a quick-moving batch of showers and thunderstorms. Timing looks to be around 4-6pm and we may see some brief downpours and gusty breezes. Severe storms are not expected at this time.
Our warm front will move back south as a cold front Thursday and another wave of low pressure will bring periods of rain. Showers may only be spotty in the morning, then a steadier rain is looking likely for the afternoon. Temperatures cool a bit, with highs back to the 60s. A cold front will swing through Friday, keeping a chance for showers going through the morning. Some partial clearing and gusty breezes are expected in the afternoon.
Our weekend begins blustery and cooler with highs in the 50s to low 60s Saturday. Temperatures rebound Sunday with highs possibly nearing 70 under good sunshine. Mild and unsettled weather looks to continue into early next week with shower chances back Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.