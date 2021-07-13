SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Another cloudy day for southern New England, keeping temperatures well below average again in western Mass. One plus is we’ve been mainly dry after some morning showers and sprinkles.
Skies remain cloudy tonight and as a warm front approaches, a few showers are possible overnight through Wednesday morning. A rumble of thunder is possible as well. We stay muggy and mild with lows in the 60s along with areas of fog and mist.
Clouds should linger early Wednesday, but then break up some as a warm front continues lifting northeast. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s for much of the Pioneer Valley with humidity staying high. Some upper level energy will be moving across our area in the afternoon, which should spark isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may become severe with torrential rain and damaging wind gusts. The chance for showers and storms continues through about 10 or 11pm.
Thursday is looking like the pick of the week with sun and clouds and a very low risk for any rain. It will be a hot, humid day with highs approaching upper 80s for most. A ridge of high pressure over the mid-Atlantic will keep us hot and humid again Friday with highs nearing 90. A cold front lingering to our northwest will inch closer Friday, possibly bringing some showers and storms toward the end of the day.
The weekend weather trend isn’t great as wet weather looks likely Saturday to Monday thanks to a slow-moving cold front and upper level trough. We remain very humid through at least Saturday with temperatures turning more seasonable Sunday and Monday. Rain chances look to lower starting Tuesday.
