SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A warmer day out there, but still dry and comfortable with low humidity. A healthy breeze out of the southwest is helping keep the day pleasant as well.
More clouds will be around this evening and tonight ahead of our next storm system. A few showers or a weak thunderstorm is possible overnight through early Saturday morning with a passing upper level disturbance. Tonight won’t be nearly as cool as the last few nights with lows in the lower to middle 60s. Dew points will also climb and we should feel a bit muggy by sunrise.
Saturday will be a warm and slightly humid day with highs returning to the 80s. With enough sun, some in the valley may approach upper 80s with dew points hitting lower 60s-which isn’t crazy humid, but you will notice it. As far as our storm chances, it looks like they hold off until the evening, which should spare us from widespread severe weather. However, a low risk for a strong to severe storm is there, so be vigilant and keep an eye to the sky (and radar).
A weak ridge will build into the Northeast Sunday and Monday, bringing in some bigger heat-especially Monday. Father’s Day is looking mostly sunny, dry and very warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Monday should also stay mainly rain-free, though a shower or storm may approach by the evening. Monday will be hot for sure with highs in the low 90s and much higher humidity. Monday afternoon may feel like middle or even upper 90s in western Mass!
A tropical system hitting the Gulf coast this weekend will move toward the East Coast by early next week. A very warm and very humid air mass will be overhead Monday and Tuesday with dew points nearing 70. A cold front will approach Tuesday from the west and may pull in some tropical moisture from the remnant tropical low, which should bring us a shot at heavy rain. Behind the cold front, drier and cooler air rolls in for Wednesday to Friday.
