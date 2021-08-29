SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --I am not expecting much sun on this last Sunday of meteorologist summer unfortunately. It will be warmer as the wind shifts more southeasterly, with a rise in humidity during the afternoon and evening.
A few showers are possible Sunday night into Monday morning as the front moves by, then a cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms later Monday. Expect a warmer, very humid start to the week. There's a chance for a few strong or even severe storms Monday evening. Watching this threat closely
Ida: Where to begin...
It is currently a strong CAT 4 hurricane with sustained winds at 145 mph! It will be making landfall on the Louisiana coast just east of New Orleans, LA Sunday afternoon. This storm will cause devastation throughout Louisiana unfortunately, on the 16th anniversary of Katrina. I was lucky enough to take trip there back in 2016. It was probably my favorite trip to date. My prayers go out to everyone down there.
Another shot of dry air returns Tuesday behind a departing cold front. Temperatures should linger in the low 80s with some sun. Remnants of Ida will move toward the mid-Atlantic next week. A trough building into New England which looked to suppress most of the rain from Ida to the south, looks to be weakening. This means that the threat for heavy rainfall is growing... The timeframe would be Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. But that isn’t a lock yet.
The week looks to end on a seasonable and dry note as we head into the long Labor Day Weekend.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
