SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After another seasonable afternoon a warming trend is on the way for the start of the work week as high pressure remains in control of our weather for the next few days.
Another chilly night is on the way thanks once again to mostly clear skies and light winds. While it will not be as cold as the last few nights, it's still going to be on the chilly side with lows falling back into the upper 20s to around 30.
A quiet weather stretch will continue for much of next week as surface high pressure continues to dominate our weather. The bright sun returns Monday as temperatures climb toward the 60 degree mark, well above seasonable averages. This warming (and dry) trend continues through Wednesday!
A dry cold front looks to pass through sometime Wednesday with an increasing breeze and some patchy clouds. Cooler air will follow for Thursday, but dry weather continues. Another front approaches Friday, bringing mainly cloudy skies and a chance for rain later in the day. Unsettled weather may linger into the weekend.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
