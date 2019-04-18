SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s been a cloudy, cool day across western Mass as a warm front lingered to our southwest all day. This evening, that front will finally lift to the north with a few spotty, light rain showers. Temperatures will hover in the 40s to low 50s for a few hours, then begin to climb overnight. Areas of drizzle are possible and skies remain cloudy though dawn.
Friday will be a much warmer day with highs climbing close to 70. Clouds hang tough and occasional drizzle or a shower is possible again throughout the day-however, much of the day should stay dry. Expect a breezy day with south winds gusting to 30mph at times. Showers become more likely by Friday night as low pressure and a cold front near New England.
A Flood Watch has been issued for all of western Mass from late Friday night to Saturday night...
Low pressure will slowly lift north into Ohio and New York on Saturday. Very high moisture levels are expected up and down the East Coast with a direct tap into the tropics. Rain will persist from Friday night through early Sunday morning with 1-2 inches likely for western Mass. Flooding on the CT River as well as urban and poor drainage area flooding is looking likely and Watches should be issued within a day. Gusty south winds will stick around Saturday as well.
Heavy rain slides east of our area Sunday morning, but showers may linger for a time. Clouds hang tough with some possible breaks of sun later in the day and highs hold in the 60s.
The latest trends for next week are looking more unsettled as long range forecast models keep an upper level low around through Monday and Tuesday. In this situation, warm temps continue, but so do clouds and shower chances. If the low moves out sooner, then sunshine will return quicker-but for now that is still in question. Dry, more seasonable weather on tap by midweek.
